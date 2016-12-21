Beware suspicious individuals
Police are encouraging residents to use caution with anyone coming to their door claiming to be a representative of a utility company. At about 9 p.m. Monday, Elmira patrolmen responded to the 300 block of Hathorn Street for a suspicious incident involving individuals claiming to be from Time Warner Cable, according to Captain Anthony A. Alvernaz.
