a Christmas Story: How a crying child spurred a century of giving
A CHRISTMAS STORY: How a crying child spurred a century of giving Hundreds of volunteers' spirit of giving central to Arctic League's success Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2ic7vBx Smiling Arctic League volunteers prepare to hit the streets Dec. 25, 2015, with bags of gifts for needy children and families. The doors at Arctic League headquarters in Elmira don't open until 6 on Christmas morning, but the first people arrive as early as 12 hours beforehand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
|Feds: Ex-teacher flushed child porn thumb drive... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC