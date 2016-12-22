A 'CHRISTMAS GIFT': Firefighter gets new heart Barbara Fudge is on medical leave from the Erin Volunteer Fire Department. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2he6MlL Heart transplant patient Barbara Fudge with University of Rochester Medical Center transplant cardiologist Doctor Himabindu Vidula in an undated photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.