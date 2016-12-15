3 communities on different ends of economica
Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2hT1N7B Elmira and Binghamton are on different ends of the economic spectrum from its neighbor Ithaca based on a recent list of communities that have added and lost the most jobs in the past year. While Ithaca is included as one of 25 communities in the nation adding the most jobs, Elmira and Binghamton are included among those cities showing the worst performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
|Feds: Ex-teacher flushed child porn thumb drive... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC