Elmira firefighters replace family's burnt turkey Firefighters, Wegmans chip in to replace Thanksgiving bird after morning stove fire Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2fZJgZy Elmira firefighters surprised the residents of a Standish Street apartment with turkey breast from Wegmans after a Thanksgiving morning stove fire ruined their turkey. A Thanksgiving morning stove fire in the City of Elmira turned into an opportunity for firefighters to help a local family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.