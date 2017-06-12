Man who stalked Amish children faces ...

Man who stalked Amish children faces child porn sentence

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Star Tribune

A Pennsylvania man who's already been convicted in state court for stalking Amish children near their school now faces a likely sentence of more than 15 years in federal prison for sharing child pornography online. Forty-year-old Lucas Klobetanz pleaded guilty to the porn charge in February.

