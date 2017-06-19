Beaver County Times being acquired
A New York-based media company is acquiring The Beaver County Times, The Ellwood City Ledger, and three other newspapers for $17.5 million, while the Times' parent company also is selling the Uniontown Herald-Standard to a media company owned by Pittsburgh Pirates owner Robert Nutting.
