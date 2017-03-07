Ellwood City Hospital inks deal with Florida company

Financially-troubled Ellwood City Hospital has been acquired by Americore Health, LLC, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based privately held company formed just a year ago that specializes in acquiring and managing rural hospitals. In a brief phone conversation Tuesday, Americore Health CEO Grant White said Ellwood City Hospital, in Lawrence County, will continue to function as an acute care hospital, with plans for adding services and opening up new revenue streams.

