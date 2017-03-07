Ellwood City Hospital inks deal with ...

Ellwood City Hospital inks deal with Florida company

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Financially-troubled Ellwood City Hospital has been acquired by Americore Health, LLC, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based privately held company formed just a year ago that specializes in acquiring and managing rural hospitals. In a brief phone conversation Tuesday, Americore Health CEO Grant White said Ellwood City Hospital, in Lawrence County, will continue to function as an acute care hospital, with plans for adding services and opening up new revenue streams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electrician zapped for overcharging (Apr '08) Feb '17 diane hamley 9
Change your ways or suffer a tougher future (Oct '12) Jan '17 BAM 2
News Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09) Sep '16 Truth 303
Baby found in car while "parents" drink in bar (Jul '14) Jun '16 Sassy 2
Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10) Feb '16 Debra Sterling 27
News 75-year-old man tackles suspect, threatens to b... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Go Blue Forever 5
All the local car break ins (Feb '13) Nov '14 reap what you sow 2
See all Ellwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellwood City Forum Now

Ellwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Ellwood City, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC