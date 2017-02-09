Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 7:00PM EST expiring...

PAZ013-020-WVZ001-090800- /O.EXA.KPBZ.WW.Y.0009.170209T0000Z-170209T1600Z/ Lawrence-Beaver-Hancock- Including the cities of New Castle, Ellwood City, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, and Weirton 657 PM EST Wed Feb 8 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow...which is in effect until 11 AM EST Thursday. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...4 to 6 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.