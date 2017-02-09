All About Criminal Minds' "A Good Husband"Criminal Minds
Whose heart wasn't pounding out of their chest watching "A Good Husband" ? In this week's episode, the BAU was called to Palm Springs when multiple dismembered torsos were discovered in the area. As the killing continued to escalate, the team raced against the clock to find the disturbed serial murderer before he butchered a new victim.
Ellwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electrician zapped for overcharging (Apr '08)
|Feb 3
|diane hamley
|9
|Change your ways or suffer a tougher future (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|BAM
|2
|Wampum, Pa., Jordan Brown,11, Murders Dad&... (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|303
|Baby found in car while "parents" drink in bar (Jul '14)
|Jun '16
|Sassy
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10)
|Feb '16
|Debra Sterling
|27
|75-year-old man tackles suspect, threatens to b... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|All the local car break ins (Feb '13)
|Nov '14
|reap what you sow
|2
