Own your own two-headed calf taxidermy

Monday Dec 5

Start your own odditorium by spending $15,000 on "Mike & Ike - they look alike," a purportedly real two-headed calf taxidermy mount that was previously part of the the Museum of Lost Arts - International Historical Exhibition. Only available for local pick up in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

