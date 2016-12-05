Own your own two-headed calf taxidermy
Start your own odditorium by spending $15,000 on "Mike & Ike - they look alike," a purportedly real two-headed calf taxidermy mount that was previously part of the the Museum of Lost Arts - International Historical Exhibition. Only available for local pick up in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
