Five Georgias: Health care issues
As we continue this series on the five geographic and economic regions that define the governing coalitions that control Georgia politics, it's time that we consider the politics of health care delivery in the state. The Affordable Care Act nationalized the health care debate.
Ellijay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|5 hr
|Morro
|27
|ups financial trouble
|6 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|The Return Of Ten Bears
|6 hr
|Ten Bears
|3
|Regarding the Illegal Aliens in Gilmer. (May '16)
|Jun 24
|I Think I Can
|19
|Dirty Purdy
|Jun 23
|Gilmersucks
|8
|Gilmer BOE budget...
|Jun 23
|Gilmersucks
|44
|Ellijay East Apartments
|Jun 22
|CuriousLady
|3
