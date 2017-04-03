Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Unveils New Training Center
The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office showed off its new Training Center on March 22, as retired lawmen with a total of more than 1,100 years of law enforcement experience visited the facility for the annual Old Timers Shoot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellijay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Awful
|18
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Truth
|96
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|1,950
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|2 hr
|Tolerman
|6
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|16 hr
|pgh
|60
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|16 hr
|D Carter
|8
|How do you like him now?
|16 hr
|Cletus bumgarber
|21
Find what you want!
Search Ellijay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC