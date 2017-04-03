Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Unv...

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Unveils New Training Center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office showed off its new Training Center on March 22, as retired lawmen with a total of more than 1,100 years of law enforcement experience visited the facility for the annual Old Timers Shoot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellijay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 1 hr Awful 18
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 1 hr Truth 96
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr ThomasA 1,950
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. 2 hr Tolerman 6
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 16 hr pgh 60
Savoy Bar and Grill 16 hr D Carter 8
How do you like him now? 16 hr Cletus bumgarber 21
See all Ellijay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellijay Forum Now

Ellijay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellijay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Ellijay, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC