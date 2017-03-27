Melvin Verne Marshall

Melvin Verne Marshall

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Melvin Verne Marshall passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017. He was born May 2, 1940, the son of the late Leon Marshall and Carrie Shirey Marshall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellijay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 2 min Denny CranesPlace 37
Drop CNN from cable petition 3 hr Wise up 8
Homeless destroy bridge 4 hr No Cumbauya 9
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 4 hr Herbert Walker 23
Prince Hall Freemasons 6 hr Lighton but no on... 2
Savoy Bar and Grill 6 hr Raymond the fecal... 6
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 7 hr GODS GRACE 434
See all Ellijay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellijay Forum Now

Ellijay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellijay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ellijay, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC