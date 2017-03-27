Melvin Verne Marshall
Melvin Verne Marshall passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017. He was born May 2, 1940, the son of the late Leon Marshall and Carrie Shirey Marshall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellijay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|2 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|37
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|3 hr
|Wise up
|8
|Homeless destroy bridge
|4 hr
|No Cumbauya
|9
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Herbert Walker
|23
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|6 hr
|Lighton but no on...
|2
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|6 hr
|Raymond the fecal...
|6
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|GODS GRACE
|434
Find what you want!
Search Ellijay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC