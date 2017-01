Winter Storm Watch issued January 6 at 1:00PM EST expiring January 7...

GAZ001>009-011-012-019-051630- /O.NEW.KFFC.WS.A.0001.170106T1800Z-170107T1800Z/ DADE-WALKER-CATOOSA-WHITFIELD-MURRAY-FANNIN-GILMER-UNION-TOWNS- CHATTOOGA-GORDON-FLOYD- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...CALHOUN...ROME 329 AM EST THU JAN 5 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * LOCATIONS...EXTREME NORTH GEORGIA...GENERALLY NORTH OF A LINE FROM ROME TO ELLIJAY TO HIAWASSEE * HAZARD TYPES...SNOW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.