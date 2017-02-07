WALB, Red Cross telethon total passes $150K for storm victims
WALB hosted a Red Cross Phone Bank on Wednesday, and overwhelming support for the area poured in, raising over $150,000 between donations and company matches. Even, former WALB anchor Ben Roberts, who volunteers with the Red Cross, came in to take calls from generous donors.
