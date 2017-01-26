Shirley Deese Glassco
Mrs. Glassco was born on June 4, 1939, in Ranburne, Alabama, to the late Isaac and Rosie Bell Deese. She worked caring for children and was a faithful member of Bowdon Church of God.
