Vancouver Rodeo 2017

Vancouver Rodeo 2017

Saturday Jul 1

Miss Deschutes County Janna Davis, left, helps Miss Tillamook County Emilee Jungling fix her hat as they wait for the main event to begin during the 47th annual Vancouver Rodeo at Clark County Saddle Club in Vancouver on Friday evening, June 30, 2017. The Vancouver Rodeo will wrap up the holiday weekend with a final day of action and entertainment on Monday, July 3. Linda, left, and Larry Wilson of Battle Ground take their seats before the 47th annual Vancouver Rodeo at Clark County Saddle Club in Vancouver on Friday evening, June 30, 2017.

