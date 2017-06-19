Twin City Foods to close plant in Was...

Twin City Foods to close plant in Washington

Frozen vegetable processor Twin City Foods plans to close its packaging plant in Stanwood, impacting as many as 85 employees. The Daily Herald reports the plant is expected to close next year.

