Twin City Foods to close plant in Washington
Frozen vegetable processor Twin City Foods plans to close its packaging plant in Stanwood, impacting as many as 85 employees. The Daily Herald reports the plant is expected to close next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr '17
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr '17
|Really
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC