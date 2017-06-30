RLHC Adds Another 39 Deals in Q2 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.-As the second quarter comes to a close, RLHC announced that the company has closed 39 franchise deals since April 1, on top of 34 deals in the first quarter of 2017. RLHC brands have opened 28 hotels in 16 states since January, including two Hotel RLs, six Red Lion Inns & Suites, and 17 Americas Best Value Inns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lodging.