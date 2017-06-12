Officials restrict target shooting in Wenas Wildlife Area
To reduce the risk of wildfires, state officials are restricting target shooting on the Wenas Wildlife Area near Yakima and Ellensburg, Washington. It limits target shooting to the hours between sunrise and 10 a.m., when the risk of starting a wildfire is less severe.
