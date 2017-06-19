Mother of the Yakima woman killed by train asking for help
The mother of the Yakima woman who was hit and killed by a train early Thursday morning is asking for your help. 31-year-old Ashley Guthrie fell asleep next to railroad tracks near Ellensburg, when a train approached and she couldn't get out of the way.
