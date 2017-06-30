Evergreen president describes how pro...

Evergreen president describes how protests 'blew up' - Tue, 20 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The president of The Evergreen State College defended most decisions he made during several weeks of unrest that temporarily closed campus and moved the graduation to Tacoma. Social media accounts and cable news misrepresented generally peaceful protests in late May, generating threats against students and faculty, George Bridges told the Senate Law and Justice Committee in a special "work session" Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr '17 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr '17 Really 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... (Aug '16) Aug '16 melgo66 1
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC