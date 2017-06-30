A Pasco knighta s tale

Children watch as Knights of Veritas members Eric Slyter, left, and Michael Jones show some medieval weaponry and talk about knighthood, armor, combat and chivalry on Thursday at the downtown Pasco branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries. The group is based in Ellensburg and gives demonstrations around the Northwest.

