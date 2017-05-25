Will third time be a charm for bills ...

Will third time be a charm for bills Washington House keeps passing? - Thu, 25 May 2017 PST

Members of the House like some bills so much they were willing to pass them for a third time Thursday. They gave strong support - yet again - to better protections for Washington residents using the Internet, for letting high school seniors get their diplomas without passing certain assessment tests, and for restructuring the way restitution and penalties are paid off from court judgments.

