SAL youth raises $126,000 for Honor Flight
At the young age of 9, Justin Peterson had a goal of raising $600 to send a veteran to Washington, D.C., on the Inland Northwest Honor Flight. The Sons of The American Legion member from Wenatchee, Wash., exceeded his goal by $3,700 and hasn't stopped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Really
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC