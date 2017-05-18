SAL youth raises $126,000 for Honor F...

SAL youth raises $126,000 for Honor Flight

Monday May 8 Read more: American Legion Magazine

At the young age of 9, Justin Peterson had a goal of raising $600 to send a veteran to Washington, D.C., on the Inland Northwest Honor Flight. The Sons of The American Legion member from Wenatchee, Wash., exceeded his goal by $3,700 and hasn't stopped.

