Manweller subs for Hutchison at GOP dinner

Ellensburg State Rep. Matt Manweller will take on keynote duties at the Douglas County Republicans' Lincoln Day Dinner, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Highlander Golf Club. Manweller takes over the keynote address from state Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison, who was slated for the event but had to withdraw due to conflicting state committee meetings.

