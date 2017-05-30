Healthy snowpack puts growers in a good spot
Irrigation water fills a KRD canal along Weaver Road west of Ellensburg, Wednesday. The canals were already wet when the district opened them on April 14, and the water moved smoothly through the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr '17
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr '17
|Really
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC