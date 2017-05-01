Education notebook: Ferris, Medical Lake music groups place at state - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST
Ferris High School music performance groups - the Canterbury Belles, directed by Barbara Tappa , and the Advanced Percussion Ensemble, directed by Ben Brueggemeier - placed second and received straight superior ratings at last weekend's State Solo and Ensemble competition in Ellensburg. Members of the Canterbury Belles include: Fiona Bates , Meg Bates , Brynna Biddle , Emily Bopp , Clara Coyote , Anne Fields , Kendall Fink , Kyra Fowler , Ruby Gibford , Lexie Green , Emma Hainsworth , Felicia Hebner , Sara Jones , Allie Pinnock , Anna Stockdill , Mackenzie Ward , Madelyn Williams and Morgan Williams .
