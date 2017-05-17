Eastern Washington Brewfest this Frid...

Eastern Washington Brewfest this Friday Night in Ellensburg

Thursday May 18 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Yep, the second annual Eastern Washington Brewfest features beers from 15 of Eastern Washington's breweries, including some breweries we rarely see on the wetter side of the state. Breweries like Northern Ales of Kettle Falls, Hop Nation Brewing of Yakima, Top Frog Brewing of Newport, and Ten Pin Brewing of Moses Lake.

