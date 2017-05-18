3 Richland people in rollover crash near Ellensburg

Steven M. Botu, 18, of Richland, was driving a red 2005 Mazda Tribute east on I-90 a mile from Ellensburg when he lost control at 2:07 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The SUV left the interstate to the left, the driver appeared to have overcorrected, crossed all of the lanes to roll the vehicle off the road on the right side.

