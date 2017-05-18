3 Richland people in rollover crash near Ellensburg
Steven M. Botu, 18, of Richland, was driving a red 2005 Mazda Tribute east on I-90 a mile from Ellensburg when he lost control at 2:07 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The SUV left the interstate to the left, the driver appeared to have overcorrected, crossed all of the lanes to roll the vehicle off the road on the right side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Really
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC