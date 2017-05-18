3 Richland people in rollover crash n...

3 Richland people in rollover crash near Ellensburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Steven M. Botu, 18, of Richland, was driving a red 2005 Mazda Tribute east on I-90 a mile from Ellensburg when he lost control at 2:07 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The SUV left the interstate to the left, the driver appeared to have overcorrected, crossed all of the lanes to roll the vehicle off the road on the right side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Really 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC