Turner, tribes honored with preservation awards

A local developer and a collective of five Northwest tribal groups recently earned preservation awards from the state Department of Archeology & Historic Preservation. Rory Turner, a Port of Chelan County commissioner and Wenatchee developer who has rehabbed several historic buildings in central Washington cities, grabbed one of three 2017 Valerie Sivinski Awards for his redevelopment of the 94-year-old Elks Building in downtown Ellensburg.

