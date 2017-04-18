Truck hauling large travel trailer bl...

Truck hauling large travel trailer blocking parts of eastbound...

Thursday Apr 6

A truck hauling a large RV trailer crashed and is blocking one lane of eastbound Interstate 90 near milepost 96, about 10 miles west of Ellensburg. Officials on scene believe the Ford pickup truck was traveling too fast for the weight is hauling, which caused the trailer to turn and flip, sending the truck onto the jersey barrier.

Ellensburg, WA

