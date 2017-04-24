Tony Reed sentenced to 14 months for ...

Tony Reed sentenced to 14 months for helping brother bury slain Arlington couple

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Seattle Times

A man accused of helping his brother hide the bodies of a slain Arlington couple a year ago was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison. Tony Reed, 50, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of rendering criminal assistance .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Really 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC