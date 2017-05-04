Police: 16-year-old steals truck, flees from police with owner in back
A 16-year-old Ellensburg resident was arrested Saturday night after stealing a pickup and driving through town with the owner in the truck bed. He's been booked into the Yakima Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of vehicle theft, eluding police, kidnapping, driving under the influence and having no valid driver's license.
