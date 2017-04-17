Mariners loss to Astros 5-3 in walk-o...

Mariners loss to Astros 5-3 in walk-off fashion

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

George Springer's three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning gave the Houston Astros a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Springer's shot off Chase De Jong , who started the inning to make his major-league debut, landed in the first row of the left-field Crawford Boxes.

