Downtown Camas Association recognized for promotional campaign

Wednesday Apr 26

The Downtown Camas Association received the Outstanding Promotional Campaign of the Year award for its series of promotional videos at Washington Main Street's Excellence on Main Awards Ceremony yesterday in Ellensburg, Washington.

