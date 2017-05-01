A desert hike through sagebrush and wildflowers
It's a sunny, easy desert stroll through wildflowers and sagebrush as the rising basalt cliffs of the Columbia River hang over the horizon. The Ginkgo Petrified Forest Backcountry Trail is perfect for families with kids or beginner hikers.
