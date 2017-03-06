Washington Dept. of Ecology to hire 7...

Washington Dept. of Ecology to hire 72 teens for summer jobs

UNION GAP The Washington Department of Ecology's Central Regional Office in Union Gap plans to hire 72 teenagers throughout Central Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps. In 2016, youth corps crews picked up 1.2 million pounds of litter and cleaned 5,445 miles of roads statewide.

Ellensburg, WA

