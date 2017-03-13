Looking for a job? Silverwood is looking to hire up to 1200 employees for the upcoming season
If you're in the market for a seasonal job this summer, Silverwood is looking to hire up to 1200 employees for the upcoming season. The theme park needs to fill openings of ride operators, lifeguards, food and beverage workers, landscapers, housekeepers, retail positions, games employees and more.
