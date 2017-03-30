It's now time to save the John Wayne ...

It's now time to save the John Wayne Pioneer Trail in Washington state

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Biking Bis

Eastern Washington Republican legislators once again are throwing a monkey wrench into the state park's department plans to improve the eastern half of the John Wayne Pioneer Trail between the Columbia River and Idaho border. The rail-trail stretches from North Bend to the Idaho border, and at 285 miles is one of the longest in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Biking Bis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... (Aug '16) Aug '16 melgo66 1
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC