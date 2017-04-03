Indian Classical Pianist Releases Sec...

Indian Classical Pianist Releases Second Album

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Proceeds to go to underprivileged children's education SAMMAMISH, WA, March 17, 2017 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Skyline High School student and Hindustani classical piano player, Ananya Goparaju delivers her second album, "Ananya - Indian Ragas on Piano" in March 2017 at the age of 14. Following on her first album, "Indian Classical Ragas on Piano," the young pianist delivers a rarity in the classical music world; featuring Hindustani music on an instrument that is new to the genre of Indian Classical. Improvisation is of central importance to Hindustani music and this new album showcases her technique and skills.

Ellensburg, WA

