DNA experts duel on second day of Aguirre trial
It was a day of dueling experts on Wednesday, the second day of Richard J. Aguirre's second trial for third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault in Franklin County Superior Court. The former Pasco police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in November 2014 while she was staying at this home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC