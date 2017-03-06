Charge dismissed against man who killed Bullwinkle the elk
Charges have been dismissed against a Lewis County man following the killing of a trophy bull elk that had become something of a celebrity in the Ellensburg area and was called Bullwinkle by locals. The Seattle Times reports that the case against 77-year-old Tod Reichert of Saikum was dismissed Thursday in Lower Kittitas County District Court.
