Ballard Musicians excel at Solo and E...

Ballard Musicians excel at Solo and Ensemble Competition

55 min ago

Congratulations to Ballard Music for their dominating performance in February at the Regional Solo and Ensemble Festival at Seattle Pacific University. Ballard had 62 entries including solo vocal, solo instrumental, and ensembles in vocal and instrumental categories, all of which received a rating of either Superior or Excellent.

