Yakima, Tri-Cities make list of best 'unsuspecting' restaurants in Washington
It may not be "official," but central and southeast Washington apparently offer some of the best food in the state. Ellensburg, Yakima, Kennewick and Union Gap all made the list of "12 Unsuspecting Restaurants In Washington With Food So Good It Should Be Illegal" on the website Only In Your State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|MAGA2016
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC