Weather delivers a break for cattle drive in Yakima Canyon

Monday Feb 6

A longhorn pauses for a bite of hay near Big Pine Recreation Area during the annual Eaton family cattle drive in the Yakima River Canyon on Saturday morning. Cattle are directed into the Big Pine Recreation Area for a break during the annual Eaton family cattle drive along state Route 821 in the Yakima River Canyon on Saturday morning.

