UW Tacoma fighting back on a inaccurate reportsa that it has declared proper writing racist
Rashida Robbins, a senior marketing student from Tacoma, said she doesn't understand why there is a controversy over a banner promoting racial inclusivity at UW Tacoma's Writing Center. Conservative websites such as Breitbart have characterized the statement as saying proper writing and grammar is racist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC