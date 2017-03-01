Travel Alert: Snoqualmie Pass Closed
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to a collision in the westbound lanes of I-90. Eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend, MP 34 as WSDOT plows are not able to pass the closure westbound.
