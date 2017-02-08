Three-year-old found in stolen car after high speed chase
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Department, a three-year-old boy was found in the back seat of a stolen vehicle after a high speed chase near Ellensburg. Instead of yielding to the officer, the driver hit the gas and continued driving, reaching over 100 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re...
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC